Four workers saved after Corradino warehouse collapse, one still trapped

Five workers were trapped inside a Corradino warehouse after part of the complex collapsed on Saturday morning, with four being saved by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The men who were working inside the complex, close to the Kordin fire station in Paola, were trapped after part of the building collapsed at around 10:15 am.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted on Facebook that memebrs of the CPD and a medical team were on the spot, soon after the collapse. He added that CPD dogs and drones were being used to help with the rescue mission.

Camilleri said soon after that four men were saved.

