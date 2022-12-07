Three to be charged with Paceville murder of Romanian with organised crime ties

Three men are expected to be charged later tonight in connection with the fatal stabbing of Joseff Rivas in Paceville last Monday.

Reports say that Rivas, 44, had been a person of interest to international intelligence services due to suspected ties to organised crime. The Malta Police Force had reportedly been working together with the UK and Romanian police forces on the investigation.

Rivas, a dual Romanian- British citizen, died in hospital after being stabbed at around 3.30 pm on Ross Street in Paceville on Monday.

Police suspect that Rivas had been involved in an altercation with a group of men, who fled after the stabbing.

On Tuesday morning the police announced that three Romanian men aged 31, 32 and 35 were under arrest in connection with the murder.

They are expected to be arraigned at around 8pm tonight. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Charmaine Cherrett will be defence counsel.