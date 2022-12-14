Bernice Cassar murder: Accused behaved 'normally' when police arrested him, court told

The husband of murdered woman Bernice Cassar behaved “normally” when police arrested him, a court heard on Wednesday.

Roderick Cassar, who is charged with the femicide of his wife Bernice, and who is pleading not guilty, was back in the dock on Wednesday.

He is also being charged with stalking his wife prior to the Paola murder in late November.

Roderick Cassar was arrested at 2am on Wednesday 23 November by the police’s Special Intervention Unit after a forced entry into his Qrendi house where he had been holed up for 17 hours. Police used flash-bangs to immobilise the murder suspect, and also seized the suspected murder weapon, a shotgun.

The court heard on Wednesday how Inspector Paul Camilleri was on duty at the Paola police station, when at around 8am, a call had come through alerting them to a traffic collision in the Kordin Industrial Estate vicinity.

Taking the witness stand, Camilleri said that police were going to call in LESA, but calls started pouring in on a fight and the use of weapons. Police were later informed that there was a corpse on the street.

Recalling the crime scene, the inspector explained how a body was found, with blood trickling on the road. The lifeless corpse of Bernice Cassar was found covered with a sheet.

He also said that a white Nissan Qashqai was found parked close to the crime scene, with both doors on the driver side still open.

Uncovering the victim’s body, it was clear that she had been shot in the left side of her face, the inspector testified.

Camilleri said that information pointed towards the accused being behind the attack, and his car – a Toyota – was tracked down in Triq il-Kartaginizi, Qrendi.

While the standoff between police and the accused was happening, a magisterial inquiry was underway, and direct contact had been established with him. The standoff lasted 17 hours.

Arrest and interrogation

Describing the accused’s body language at the time of his arrest, the inspector said it was “normal”.

Two hours after his arrest, Cassar also refused to give intimate samples for gunshot residue testing.

The inspector said that Roderick “wept” when shown photos of his children, but expressed no emotion when shown crime scene photos of Bernice.

Questioned by defence lawyer Franco Debono, the inspector said the incident lasted for around eight minutes since the accused arrived on the scene and left. He also said that one of the shots hit the ground.

Roderick Cassar’s brother, John Cassar, testified briefly, confirming he had handed a key to his sibling’s house during the standoff. He said other questions would not be replied to before he spoke with his lawyer.

The case continues on Thursday.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti, Marita Pace Dimech, Ann Marie Cutajar and Rodianne Sciberras are appearing parte civile.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.

AG lawyers Angele Vella and Darlene Grima are assisting Inspectors Wayne Camilleri, Shaun Pawney and Paul Camilleri as prosecutors.