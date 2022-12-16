Two caught red-handed while shoplifting from St Julian’s supermarket

The police have arrested two men in connection with a string of thefts from a supermarket in St Julian’s.

The police had received information on two men who were behind a number of thefts from a supermarket in Triq Gort.

On Wednesday, at around 5:30pm, the police received a tipoff that the two men behind the thefts were back at the supermarket they had stolen from before.

The police followed them inside and noticed them putting items inside their jacket pockets. They were approached, stopped and a search was carried out.

The two men, a 39-year-old Somali man who resides in Munxar, and a 32-year-old Eritrean man who resides in Gzira, were subsequently arrested and taken to the Floriana lockup.

They will be charged with theft in front of duty magistrate Monica Vella at around 12:30pm later on Friday.