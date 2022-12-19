menu

Cyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

25-year-old cyclist hospitalised after Birkirkara collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero

karl_azzopardi
19 December 2022, 5:12pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 25-year-old cyclist from Floriana was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:45am in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations showed the 25-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior driven by a 50-year-old woman.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the cyclist was administered first-aid, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.