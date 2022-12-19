Cyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

A 25-year-old cyclist from Floriana was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:45am in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations showed the 25-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior driven by a 50-year-old woman.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the cyclist was administered first-aid, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.