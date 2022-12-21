Three-car collision in Ħamrun-Marsa bypass leads to major traffic jams

On Wednesday at 8:30 am, three cars collided leaving Marsa-Ħamrun bypass at a standstill and an elderly man in hospital.

Police investigations show the collision happened between a Maruti Zen driven by a 76-year-old man from Ħal Tarxien, a Mazda Demio driven by a 26-year-old woman from Fgura and a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 36-year-old woman from Siġġiewi.

While the two women suffered no injuries, a medical team was dispatched and took the 76-year-old man to Mater Dei hospital.

Police told MaltaToday they were informed the man suffered grievous inquiries at around 12:30 pm. This enabled police to clear the road for traffic.

Police investigations are underway.