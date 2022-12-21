menu

Three-car collision in Ħamrun-Marsa bypass leads to major traffic jams

Police investigations show a collision between three cars leaving a 76-year-old man hospitalised for grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
21 December 2022, 3:30pm
by Marianna Calleja

On Wednesday at 8:30 am, three cars collided leaving Marsa-Ħamrun bypass at a standstill and an elderly man in hospital.

Police investigations show the collision happened between a Maruti Zen driven by a 76-year-old man from Ħal Tarxien, a Mazda Demio driven by a 26-year-old woman from Fgura and a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 36-year-old woman from Siġġiewi.

While the two women suffered no injuries, a medical team was dispatched and took the 76-year-old man to Mater Dei hospital.

Police told MaltaToday they were informed the man suffered grievous inquiries at around 12:30 pm. This enabled police to clear the road for traffic. 

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.