Judges Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli take the oath of office

New judges Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli took the oath of office, on Wednesday, at the Valletta Presidential Palace.

In recent months, Maltese courts have been criticised for their delays and long procedures in the implementation of justice, something which depended on the need for more resources, explained President George Vella, while presiding over the oath of office ceremony.

“I believe that what we are doing today is another step in the right direction to alleviate this problem,” said Vella.

While describing this occasion as very important for justice and the rule of law, President Vella said the two judges both have a long and positive experience as magistrates.

“As female judges, you can be an example, a role model, for many girls and female students and an inspiration to them to take the same steps for a successful and valuable career for society, as you did,” stated the President.

The President encouraged Clarke and Demicoli to keep in mind they are an example of rightness, ethics, and honesty in their behaviour, everywhere, not only on the court bench, while reminding them to always be guided by a sense of responsibility, professionalism, impartiality, and integrity.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, State Advocate Chris Soler, and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.