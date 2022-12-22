Two women came forward with accounts of harassment by Abner Aquilina, court told

Two young women came forward to the police alleging harassment by Abner Aquilina after Paulina Dembska death, a court was told on Thursday.

The compilation of evidence against Aquilina, who is charged with killing Paulina Dembska in January of this year, continued today.

Taking the witness stand, Police Sargent Malcom Pace said the two women, who wished to remain anonymous, had come forward with experiences of harassment by Abner Aquilina on social media platform Instagram.

He presented 21 photos of this harassment in court.

Pace also explained how at the scene of the murder, Dembska’s lifeless body was found on a ramp at the Independence Gardens in Sliema. He explained how the scene of the murder was “well-preserved” and how a Polish ID card was found.

He later visited the hostel where she and three other men – British, German and Belgian – were living.

On the day she was killed, Paulina Dembska was going to pay an extension to remain at the hostel in Sliema until 15 January, he testified. He explained that the room was locked and a police officer was stationed guard outside until the investigations were completed.

The Belgian man said he saw the victim for the last time on 1 January at 8pm. The Sergeant testified that they showed him her bed and personal effects. He explained the room was locked and a police officer was on guard outside until the investigations were completed.

The Sergeant said that the receptionist went down to the “chill room” in the evening between 1 and 2 January and saw Dembska and another person having a drink. He asked the man to leave the hostel because their policy was that only lodgers could enter the host

During proceedings on Thursday, Aquilina’s mother was also present in the court room, with the accused telling her to stop crying.