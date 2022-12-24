Man grievously injured after van rolls onto him in a Żabbar garage
The 30-year-old man was hit by the van as soon as he was opening the garage door
A 30-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday evening, after a van rolled backwards onto him, while he was opening a garage door in Żabbar.
Police said that the man from Birżebbuġa was hit by the Toyota Dyna in a garage at Triq il-Baħrija at around 8pm.
Members from the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the victim, who was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.