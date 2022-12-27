menu

Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate Marsa traffic accidents

Two motorcycle drivers sustain grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents

karl_azzopardi
27 December 2022, 6:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate accidents in Marsa on Tuesday.

The police said the first accident happened at around 10:30 am at the Marsa-Hamrun bypass.

Preliminary investigations showed a 26-year-old man who resides in Marsa was driving a Surron LightBee when he was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Mira driven by a 51-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 44-year-old man from Sliema.

In a separate accident, later at around 12:30pm, the police were informed of another accident in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.

A 51-year-old man from Xagħajra was driving a Kymco motorcycle when he was involved in an impact with a Toyota Passo driven by a 41-year-old man from Zabbar.

A medical team assisted the two motorcyclists, before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.