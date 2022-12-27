Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate Marsa traffic accidents
Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate accidents in Marsa on Tuesday.
The police said the first accident happened at around 10:30 am at the Marsa-Hamrun bypass.
Preliminary investigations showed a 26-year-old man who resides in Marsa was driving a Surron LightBee when he was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Mira driven by a 51-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 44-year-old man from Sliema.
In a separate accident, later at around 12:30pm, the police were informed of another accident in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.
A 51-year-old man from Xagħajra was driving a Kymco motorcycle when he was involved in an impact with a Toyota Passo driven by a 41-year-old man from Zabbar.
A medical team assisted the two motorcyclists, before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further assistance.
Police investigations are ongoing.