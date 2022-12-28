Man sustains grievous injuries after large glass panes fall on him

A 36-year-old Qormi resident sustained grievous injuries at his place of work when large glass panes that were being transported fell on him.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30am in a garage at Sqaq il-Mitħna in Qrendi.

The man was assisted on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital before being hospitalised. He was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.