Man sustains grievous injuries after large glass panes fall on him
36-year-old man is grievously injured at his place of work in Qrendi
A 36-year-old Qormi resident sustained grievous injuries at his place of work when large glass panes that were being transported fell on him.
Police said the incident happened at around 10:30am in a garage at Sqaq il-Mitħna in Qrendi.
The man was assisted on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital before being hospitalised. He was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.