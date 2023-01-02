Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries after crashing in St Paul’s Bay

A 40-year-old man from Birkirkara lost control of his Honda motorcycle and crashed while driving on Triq Burmarrad in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said in a statement the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10am and the man was given first assistance on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital. Initial investigations showed that the man lost control of his bike.

He was hospitalised and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.