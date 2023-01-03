menu

Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after being run over in Floriana

Man hit by car in Floriana is hospitalised with serious injuries

3 January 2023, 5:58pm
by Staff Reporter
The man was hospitalised after being run over in Floriana
A 40-year-old Sliema resident was hospitalised with serious injuries after being run over in Triq l-Indipendenza in Floriana.

Police said the accident happened at noon on Tuesday and initial investigations showed that the victim was hit by a Skoda Fabia driven by a 76-year-old from Gudja.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco initiated an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

