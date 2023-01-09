Man goes on trial accused of raping a woman and forcing her into sex acts with daughter

A man has gone on trial accused of raping a vulnerable woman and causing her and her daughter, at the time his girlfriend, to perform sexual acts against their will.

The disturbing case dates back to 2019 and the man, who is from Bormla, was 18 at the time.

He had been charged with violent indecent assault on a person who was unable to resist, holding the women against their will, forcing them to perform acts contrary to their decency and slightly injuring them. He was further accused of causing his girlfriend’s sister and her mother to fear violence and of participating in sexual activities with a 15-year-old girl in the same family - his girlfriend at the time.

During the arraignment, the court was told that the 15 year-old girl had contacted the police after living with the accused’s family for some months, reporting that the accused had been violent towards her and exhibited controlling behaviour.

The older woman was a regular dabbler in the occult, the court had been told, and the accused would allegedly take advantage of her beliefs by saying that she had opened the door to the devil. An exorcist had later testified to not having heard or seen any paranormal activity when he had gone to bless the house, at the mother’s request. He had described the collection of incidents as “a confused case.”

During the initial hearings, it emerged that he would manipulate the woman, giving her all types of commands, ranging from the simple to the sexual. The court had been told that the man would command the girl to have sex with her mother.

The man’s defence lawyers at the time had suggested that the mother was mentally ill and had been admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital dozens of times. The defence opted for a trial without a jury.

Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding over the trial, imposed a reporting ban on the names of all the involved parties.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud is defence counsel.

Lawyers Angele Vella and Francesco Refalo from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.