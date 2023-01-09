[WATCH] Minister says she acted immediately on Birzebbuga foul smells from tuna plant

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has insisted she had instructed entities under her remit to analyse the issue of foul smells being experienced by Birzebbuga residents.

“Since the plant started operating, there were a number of complaints, and we ensured that entities, including entities which fall under my remit like the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) and the Water Services Corporation are addressing the issues,” she said.

Residents and workers around Birżebbuġa, Bengħisa and Ħal Far have been complaining of a stench and sewage leaks. Residents have insisted the stench started once the plant started operating and are calling for its closure.

Last December, the media were invited to tour the factory and witness the process by which tuna carcasses are reprocessed into fish meal and fish oil.

Journalists were given the opportunity to go to the roof area of the plant, where the chimneys are situated. While the MaltaToday reporter could smell a faint ‘fishy’ odour, it did not smell strong enough to be noticed from afar.

CEO of Aquaculture Resources Ltd, Charlon Gouder explained the different processes through which the tuna remains are passed. The first is the crushing of remains to separate oils from other biological material, followed by the cooking of that material to extract the final products (fish meal and fish oil) and the packaging of the final product.

Dalli said ERA sets standards where every plant, including industrial plants, follow certain rules.

“The work has not stopped, spot checks have been carried out, and I think since around 9 December, there were no complaints from residents,” she said.

Asked on how she has replied to complaints by Birzebbuga residents, who are her constituents, Dalli said she has always reacted with action.

“I have ensured that entities which are my responsibility, locate the issues and address them. Everyone must shoulder their responsibility,” she said.