Man accused of punching policeman who asked him to put his mask on at hospital

A man has appeared in court, after allegedly punching a police officer who told him to put on a face mask inside Mater Dei Hospital.

26 year-old Maverick Azzopardi from Marsaskala was arraigned by Inspector Eman Hayman before magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning.

The accused, said he was unemployed, gave the court his parents’ address when the registrar asked where he lived. The court was told that Azzopardi was currently voluntarily residing at Mount Carmel Hospital, however.

Inspector Hayman explained that the accused had punched a police officer in the face at the hospital on January 3, inflicting grievous injuries.

A policeman stationed at Mater Dei Hospital had seen the accused walking around without a mask and told him that it was against the rules, indicating a shop where the man could purchase one. An argument ensued and the accused had punched the officer in the face. Azzopardi was arrested on the spot, after putting up a fight.

Azzopardi, who had previously been accused of stabbing his friend in the face in 2015 and had been on bail since 2019, was charged with grievously injuring the police officer, damaging his uniform and threatening him, obstructing the officer in the discharge of his duties and breaching bail conditions.

The court was told that the police discovered that Azzopardi was already living at Mount Carmel.

His father, present in the courtroom this morning, told the court that he was open to allowing the accused to reside with him.

Azzopardi’s defence lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, argued there was no fear of him tampering with evidence as the incident had been captured on the police officer’s bodycam.

Bail was denied.