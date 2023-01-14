Man suffers facial injuries, other grievously injured in St Julian’s altercation

Two men were hospitalised after an altercation in St Julian’s on Friday evening, leaving one grievously injured and another with facial injuries.

Police said that it was called for assistance at around 8pm at Triq San Ġorġ in St Julian’s. As soon as they were about to make their way there, a 24-year-old Gambian man entered the police station with facial injuries.

The man alleged that he was involved in an altercation with another man in a bar in Triq San Ġorġ. Police found the alleged perpetrator, a 33-year-old Pakistani man who lives in Sliema, still in the same bar. He had also suffered some injuries.

The two men were taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where the 33-year-old is being treated for grievous injuries and the other for minor ones.

Police are investigating the incident.