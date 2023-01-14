Man wanted by police in relation to a pending court case
Any information about Islam Gomaa Mohamed should be reported to the police
Police are asking for the public to help in tracing down a wanted man.
Islam Gomaa Mohamed is wanted in relation to a pending court case.
Anyone with any information about the individual is kindly asked to contact the police on their Facebook page or call the police headquarters (even anonymously) on 21224001/119 or visit the nearest police station and quote number 3/2023.