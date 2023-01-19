Jeremie Camilleri to face charges of wilful homicide over car ramming that claimed woman's life

A driver who hit and killed a woman with his car while high on drugs is set to be charged with wilful homicide later today.

Jeremie Camilleri, 33, from Lija had been behind the wheel of the BMW which rammed into 30-year-old Pelin Kaya, while she was walking on Testeferrata Street in Gżira at 1am on Wednesday morning.

Kaya, from Turkey, had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but died of her injuries. An interior designer, Kaya is believed to have been working in Malta for a year and was celebrating her birthday on the day she was killed.

CCTV footage of the incident that later went viral shows a black BMW crashing headlong into the Gzira KFC outlet next to the Paul & Rocco petrol station.

The driver, later identified as Camilleri, is then seen emerging from the vehicle and assailing passers-by. According to reports, he then threw bricks at the victim, who was on the ground at that point, and other passersby.

The driver had to be tasered twice by police officers before he could be taken into custody.

Drug tests are understood to have revealed that Camilleri had high levels of cocaine and alcohol in his bloodstream.

Although Camilleri is believed to have had previous convictions, for reasons which are not clear, only his most recent conviction can be found on the court website. That conviction dates back to just two weeks ago, when, on 4 January, Camilleri had pleaded guilty to shoplifting items from health food stores in Sliema and Attard and breaching a probation order.

He was subsequently sentenced to probation for three years.

Last November, an unidentified attacker flung what has been described as a small explosive device through a window into Camilleri’s residence.

