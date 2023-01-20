Sion Grech murder: Jury retires to deliberate

The jury hearing the trial of two men accused of murdering 20-year-old Sion Grech has retired to begin the deliberation process.

52-year-old Ismael Habesh from Libya and 55-year-old Faical Mahouachi from Tunisia are on trial for Grech’s 2005 murder. Grech’s body was found, dumped in a field after she was stabbed 17 times.

This morning, presiding judge Aaron Bugeja concluded his marathon summing-up address, a process which he had started on Wednesday afternoon.

Should the jury return a guilty verdict, the judge will proceed to sentence the men according to law.

As the trial drew to a close, the prosecution was forced to withdraw two of the heads of indictment, relating to the use of a knife in a murder and carrying it without a licence or permit, after it emerged that the offences cited had been introduced in the criminal code after the murder took place.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila are Habesh’s defence counsel. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace is representing Mahouachi. The Grech family is being represented by lawyer Roberto Montalto.

Lawyers Anthony Vella and Abigail Caruana, from the Office of the Attorney General, are prosecuting.