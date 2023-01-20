Thief is spared prison to allow him to join drug rehab programme

A thief who admitted to having stolen electronics and construction tools has been handed a suspended sentence

The man was placed under a supervision order in view of his apparent motivation to start a drug rehabilitation programme.

39-year-old Frankie Bugeja of Qormi was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four, after he pleaded guilty to charges of having stolen a television, DVD player, a chaser and a jigger from a Mellieha residence in December 2022.

Bugeja was also placed under a three-year supervision order.

He had been arraigned on Christmas Eve, admitting to having committed the theft but denied charges of having done so during the operative period of a suspended sentence and recidivism. The prosecution had subsequently withdrawn those two charges.

Magistrate Marse Anne Farrugia noted that Bugeja, who has a drug problem and previous convictions for aggravated theft and simple possession of illicit substances, had already applied for a place on a drug rehabilitation programme.

His probation officer had told the court that this place would be forfeited if he were to be incarcerated. His rehabilitation would not only serve the accused, but was also in the public’s interest, said the magistrate.

In her considerations on punishment, the magistrate said that Bugeja’s efforts to overcome his drug addiction and his early guilty plea weighed in his favour.

Lawyer Jason Grima assisted Bugeja in the proceedings.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.