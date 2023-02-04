Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured after crashing in parked car in Gozo

An elderly man resident of Xagħra, was hospitalised early on Saturday after being in an accident in Triq Fortunato Mizzi, Rabat, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations show a Daelim type motorcycle, at around 6:30 am, driven by the 63-year-old, having an impact with a Mitsubishi parked on the side of the road.

A medical team went on site to help the man, who was later taken to Gozo General Hospital for further care. Later, he was certified as grievously injured.

Police investigations are still ongoing.