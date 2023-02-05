90-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over in St Paul’s Bay

A 90-year-old man died after being run over by a car in his hometown St Paul’s Bay on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The accident happened at 2:20pm in Triq San Pawl when the man was run over by a Peugeot 208 driven by a 47-year-old man from Hamrun.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital arrived on site shortly afterwards but the elderly man was pronounced dead on the spot.

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea is holding an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.