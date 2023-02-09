[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri continues today

Prosecution witnesses are expected to continue testifying as the compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri continues today.

Camilleri is accused of the murder of Pelin Kaya, whom he mowed down in his mother’s BMW X6 in Gzira on 18 January - the day of Pelin’s 30th birthday.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding over the compilation of evidence.

The last sitting saw several police officers who had been dispatched to the scene testify to Camilleri shouting 'where is TVM? I want to be famous'. Camilleri also shouted 'I'm a psychopath and I'm proud of it', the inspector recounted.

The court had also heard how after exiting his crashed vehicle, unscathed, Camilleri had thrown stones at the victim as she was lying on the pavement.

When the police arrived, Camilleri had to be subdued with a taser. Even after his arrest, he continued to threaten officers, telling them he would “find them.”