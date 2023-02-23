Fate of Steward’s hospitals deal to be decided tomorrow

A court is expected to pass judgement on the validity of the government’s €60 million deal to privatise the St Luke’s, Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals on Friday.

The case was filed in 2018, by Adrian Delia, then leader of the Opposition, in a bid to force the cancellation of the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement on the basis that the concessionaire, Vitals Global Healthcare and their heirs in title, Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled their contractual obligations.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale will decide on Delia’s request that his court order the €60 million deal to be rescinded.

Delia had also argued that the contract itself was vitiated because, he claimed, Vitals were in talks with the government before the tender process had even started.

Meanwhile, yesterday in parliament Health Minister Chris Fearne reassured patients and Steward hospital employees that they will not be affected by the judgement, irrispective of the outcome.

A ruling that rescinds the deal could cause political shockwaves with serious ramifications for the Abela administration, as it comes to terms with one of the most controversial projects of the Muscat era.

The public hospitals’ concession had been negotiated by Konrad Mizzi, the health minister at the time.

Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), at the time an unknown consortium, had been selected to take over the running of the three hospitals.

Delia’s case had originally been filed against the Prime Minister, VGH, the Attorney General, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks, and the chairman of the Lands Authority’s board of governors.

Steward Healthcare was later grandfathered into the case, replacing VGH as a defendant after the latter sold it the concession, together with €55 million in debts it had accrued, to Steward Healthcare for the nominal price of €1, less than two years after it had been granted.

The court had heard witnesses from various government bodies testify to the fact that nobody had carried out due diligence on the contract because it was “already a done deal,” decided by former minister Chris Cardona and Ram Tumuluri.

Additional reporting by Karl Azzopardi and Nicole Meilak