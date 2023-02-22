Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents

Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Ħal Lija and Msida.

In the first accident, on Tuesday afternoon, a 31-year-old man from Għargħur, riding a Honda NSC110 was involved in a collision with a Isuzu ELF, driven by a 28-year-old from Qrendi.

Police were called onto the scene in Triq il-Pantar, Ħal Lija, at around 1.30pm. An ambulance was called to take the bike rider to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Truq il-Wied Msida, a Super Soco TC Max, driven by a 26-year-old from Paola, collided with a Toyota Yaris, ridden by a 59-year-old man residing in Qrendi.

The accident occurred at around 6am on Wednesday.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he too was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.