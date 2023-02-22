Second shop robbed at knifepoint in Birkirkara in as many days

An armed and masked man robbed a shop in Triq Santa Liena, Birkirkara on Wednesday at around 12:30pm.

According to police, the robber threatened the cashier, a 31-year-old male from Birkirkara, with a knife and demanded he hand over the money.

No one was hurt, but the robber managed to flee.

The police hunt for the armed thief continues.

Duty Magistrate Donatella Frendo was informed of the case, and investigations are underway.

This follows a similar theft also in Birkirkara which happened on Monday night.

The police had said an armed and masked man robbed a shop in Triq Ġużè Orlando, threatening the 31-year-old shopkeeper.