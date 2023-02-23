Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Ħal Għaxaq

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Ħal Għaxaq between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police received a call for assistance at 12:30am and immediately went on site to Triq Għar Dalam.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a 41-year-old man from Ħal Tarxien, lost control of his Kymco motorcycle while driving and fell to the ground.

A medical team went on site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further care.

His injuries were confirmed to be of a serious nature.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.