Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Ħal Għaxaq
The victim lost control of his Kymco motorcycle while driving down Triq Għar Dalam
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Ħal Għaxaq between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Police received a call for assistance at 12:30am and immediately went on site to Triq Għar Dalam.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a 41-year-old man from Ħal Tarxien, lost control of his Kymco motorcycle while driving and fell to the ground.
A medical team went on site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further care.
His injuries were confirmed to be of a serious nature.
Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has appointed an inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.