Doctor tells court prison suicide victim showed improvement in her anxiety symptoms

A physician who evaluated Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu' twice within a two-week timeframe, just days prior to her suicide attempt, had observed an improvement in her anxiety symptoms caused by her addiction disorder.

The doctor testified via videoconference in the case against ex-prison guards Annabelle Cauchi and Alison Vassallo, who are accused of involuntary homicide and committing a crime that they were duty bound to prevent.

Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu, a 29-year-old inmate, attempted suicide in prison in June 2021 and died at Mater Dei Hospital three weeks later.

During the testimony, the doctor confirmed that he had seen the victim on May 13 and June 3 and noted that on the second visit, she was "much better than before."

The physician revealed that the prison’s medical authorities had been working on a plan to gradually reduce her methadone doses, and that Borg Virtu had also applied to join a rehab program at RISE.

Although Borg Virtu did have an addiction disorder, she had showed none of the three crucial risk factors - previous suicide attempts, severe mental illnesses, and regular visits to Mount Carmel Hospital - in her psychiatric review, the doctor said.

In cross-examination, the doctor explained that addiction disorders could lead to mental health problems, but the link is not as clear as with other risk factors.

The case will continue in April. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.