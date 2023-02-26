‘Money talks’ facebook comment gets George Degiorgio’s son arrested

Denzel Degiorgio, the son of convicted murderer George Degiorgio, was detained on Sunday for a "money talks" Facebook comment he made on a post of Arnold Cassola on Saturday.

The comment was posted after it was revealed that George Degiorgio had been allowed out of jail for a family baptism celebration.

The Criminal Court presided by Judge Edwina Grima agreed to his attendance, subject to him being accompanied by correctional officers the whole time and that he returns to prison at 9pm.

The Times of Malta now reports that Denzel was seen entering the headquarters of the Financial Crimes Investigations Department on Sunday afternoon where he was expected to be interrogated.

This year, George Degiorgio was sentenced to 40 years in jail after confessing to blowing up journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Together with his brother Alfred, he has subsequently asked for a new trial.

Speaking at a political activity in Ħal Għaxaq, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the court’s decision to allow Degiorgio out of prison was ‘one of the most insensitive decisions’ handed down by a court.”