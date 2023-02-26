22-year-old man in hospital after motorcycle accident on Coast Road

A 22-year-old man from Swieqi had to be taken to hospital after a traffic accident along the Coast Road in Naxxar at 9:30am on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man lost control of his motorcycle while driving down the road and fell over.

As he lost control, the motorcycle hit two parked cars.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to hospital for more medical assistance.

His injuries are confirmed to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.