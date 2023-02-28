menu

Elderly woman in hospital after being hit by reversing car

The accident happened in Tarxien on Monday morning

28 February 2023, 12:22pm
by Nicole Meilak

An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday after she was hit by a reversing car in Tarxien.

Police received a report at 7:30am of a traffic accident at Triq Santu Wistin.

Initial investigations from police suggest that an 81-year-old woman from Tarxien was hit by a Suzuku Swift driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Tarxien, as she was reversing.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.

Her injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

