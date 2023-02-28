Elderly woman in hospital after being hit by reversing car
The accident happened in Tarxien on Monday morning
An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday after she was hit by a reversing car in Tarxien.
Police received a report at 7:30am of a traffic accident at Triq Santu Wistin.
Initial investigations from police suggest that an 81-year-old woman from Tarxien was hit by a Suzuku Swift driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Tarxien, as she was reversing.
A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.
Her injuries are of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.