Elderly woman in hospital after being hit by reversing car

An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday after she was hit by a reversing car in Tarxien.

Police received a report at 7:30am of a traffic accident at Triq Santu Wistin.

Initial investigations from police suggest that an 81-year-old woman from Tarxien was hit by a Suzuku Swift driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Tarxien, as she was reversing.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.

Her injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.