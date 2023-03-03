Murdered baron's daughter slams 'shameful' 35-year wait for trial of alleged killer

The daughter of the late Baron Francis Sant Cassia has criticised the fact that the man accused of murdering her father has not yet gone on trial.

In a statement sent to MaltaToday this morning, Chiara Sant Cassia also said she was “appalled” by the recent reporting about a judicial protest filed by the lawyers representing the man awaiting trial for the 1988 murder of her father.

“My father was shot dead at point blank range in cold blood 35 years ago. Reading pages of newsprint dedicated to proving how badly the man accused of murdering my father has been treated seems wrong. Has anyone spared a thought for us, the family of the murder victim?”

Chiara Sant Cassia said that she and her brother had endured great suffering as a result of their father’s murder.

“It has had a great impact on our lives… and that of his grandchildren who never had the opportunity of knowing him. Why is there no justice for us? The impact that this has had on all our lives is hard to estimate. The way in which I lost my Dad was so terribly traumatic and the loss never leaves you, not even after 35 years.”

Fondly describing her father as “a lovely, kind and true gentleman,” the victim’s daughter said it was shameful that the trial had not yet been held and so many questions left unanswered, insisting that the “powerful people who for some reason wanted my father dead and every person involved should and must be held accountable.”

Sant Cassia’s statement was a reaction to yesterday’s reports of the fact that lawyers representing the man indicted for the fatal shooting, 68-year-old Carmel Camilleri, had filed a judicial protest in which they accused the Attorney General of unjust and discriminatory treatment of their client, who had been assessed as having a mental age of between nine and 12 years old, calling upon the AG to issue an order not to prosecute him.



Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Eve Borg Costanzi are assisting the Sant Cassia family.

