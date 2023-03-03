Man on bail over drug case goes to police station with cocaine in his pocket

A man on bail for drug possession was re-arrested after he was found to be carrying a sachet of cocaine in his pocket when he went to sign his bail book at the police station.

Inspector John Howard arraigned Luke Orsini, 24, from Żejtun before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Friday, on charges of possession of cocaine, breaching bail conditions and recidivism.

The court was told that an arrest warrant had been issued against Orsini, as he had failed to attend a sitting in a separate case against him. The police decided to make the arrest when he next signed his bail book at the Żejtun police station. Orsini was duly taken into custody and searched. The search revealed a sachet of what police suspect to be cocaine, in one of his pockets. He was detained and questioned.

In court this morning, the man’s lawyer asked Inspector Howard to confirm the amount of cocaine in question was 0.3g. It was, he said, adding the substance was currently being tested to confirm it is cocaine.

Orsini’s lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, asked for bail, arguing that he “had been arrested because he was complying with his bail conditions, which he had been granted during his arraignment in the only other criminal case against him.”

The defendant had only missed one sitting in the 13 months since his last arraignment, submitted the lawyer, adding that Orsini had since found a job and that all his assets were in Malta.

The defence suggested a temporary order of supervision be issued, should bail be granted.

Inspector Howard said that prosecution would not object to bail granted under those conditions.

Orsini heaved a sigh of relief as the court informed him it was releasing him on bail, which was secured by an €800 deposit and a €4000 personal guarantee.