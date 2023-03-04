menu

Man wanted by police in relation to a pending court case

Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the police

luke_vella
4 March 2023, 4:16pm
by Luke Vella
Jonathan Agius (Photo: Police)
Jonathan Agius (Photo: Police)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing Jonathan Agius, who’s wanted in relation to a pending court case.

Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the Police by sending a message via their Facebook page or by calling the Headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119.

The public can also visit the nearest police station and quote the number 8/2023.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.