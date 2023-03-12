menu

Gozitan woman grievously injured after getting hit by car

39-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Sunday morning

12 March 2023, 5:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A 39-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Taħt Putirjal., Rabat, Gozo at around 11:45 am.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 21-year-old man from Għajnsielem.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident before she was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

