Gozitan woman grievously injured after getting hit by car

A 39-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Taħt Putirjal., Rabat, Gozo at around 11:45 am.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 21-year-old man from Għajnsielem.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident before she was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.