Gozitan woman grievously injured after getting hit by car
39-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Sunday morning
A 39-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Sunday morning.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Taħt Putirjal., Rabat, Gozo at around 11:45 am.
Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 21-year-old man from Għajnsielem.
The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident before she was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.