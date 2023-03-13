menu

Woman dies after falling from roof of her Ħamrun residence

The woman fell from the roof of her own property and died few moments after

marianna_calleja
13 March 2023, 12:47pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 43-year-old woman has died after falling from the roof of her property in Ħamrun on Monday.

Police received a report at 9:30am and immediately went on site to Triq Willie Attard.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman fell around three-storeys from the roof of her property.

A medical team were called on site to assist.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but was declared dead few moments later.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia was notified of the case and has opened an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
