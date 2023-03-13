Woman dies after falling from roof of her Ħamrun residence

A 43-year-old woman has died after falling from the roof of her property in Ħamrun on Monday.

Police received a report at 9:30am and immediately went on site to Triq Willie Attard.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman fell around three-storeys from the roof of her property.

A medical team were called on site to assist.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but was declared dead few moments later.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia was notified of the case and has opened an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.