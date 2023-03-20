menu

Man wanted by police in relation to a pending court case

Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the police

marianna_calleja
20 March 2023, 6:44pm
by Marianna Calleja

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing Reno Azzopardi, who’s wanted in relation to a pending court case.

Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the Police by sending a message via their Facebook page or by calling the Headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119.

The public can also visit the nearest police station and quote the number 11/2023.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
