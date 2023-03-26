Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital earlier this morning after crashing into a van in Birkirkara.

The incident took place at Triq Notabile. Police were notified of the incident at 7:30am this morning.

District police immediately went on site and found that an Isuzu Carry had crashed into a Hondamotorcycle.

The van was driven by a 77-year-old man from Balzan, while the motorcycle was driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħ’Attard.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.