Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Ħ’Attard, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
26 March 2023, 2:30pm
by Marianna Calleja

A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital earlier this morning after crashing into a van in Birkirkara. 

The incident took place at Triq Notabile. Police were notified of the incident at 7:30am this morning.

District police immediately went on site and found that an Isuzu Carry had crashed into a Hondamotorcycle. 

The van was driven by a 77-year-old man from Balzan, while the motorcycle was driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħ’Attard. 

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
