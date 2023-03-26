Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident
The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Ħ’Attard, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries
A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital earlier this morning after crashing into a van in Birkirkara.
The incident took place at Triq Notabile. Police were notified of the incident at 7:30am this morning.
District police immediately went on site and found that an Isuzu Carry had crashed into a Hondamotorcycle.
The van was driven by a 77-year-old man from Balzan, while the motorcycle was driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħ’Attard.
The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are currently ongoing.