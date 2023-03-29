menu

Man arrested after setting car on fire in Qormi

The 37-year-old man is expected to be brought to court this afternoon

marianna_calleja
29 March 2023, 10:54am
by Marianna Calleja

A 37-year-old man from Mosta has been accused of setting fire to a car a week ago in Qormi.

The case happened on 20 March, when at around 4:30am, the Police assisted by the Department of Civil Protection, were alerted of a fire in Triq Ġuże’ Duca.

Magistrate Monica Vella appointed an inquiry which led police to the identification of the person who allegedly committed this crime thanks to several security camera footages.

The footage also showed identified the car set on fire as a BMW, leaving nearby cars damaged as well.

The man is expected to be brought to Court today, around 12:30pm, before Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.