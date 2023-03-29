Man arrested after setting car on fire in Qormi

A 37-year-old man from Mosta has been accused of setting fire to a car a week ago in Qormi.

The case happened on 20 March, when at around 4:30am, the Police assisted by the Department of Civil Protection, were alerted of a fire in Triq Ġuże’ Duca.

Magistrate Monica Vella appointed an inquiry which led police to the identification of the person who allegedly committed this crime thanks to several security camera footages.

The footage also showed identified the car set on fire as a BMW, leaving nearby cars damaged as well.

The man is expected to be brought to Court today, around 12:30pm, before Magistrate Gabriella Vella.