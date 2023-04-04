Motorcyclist grievously injured in Paola accident

A 33-year-old Indian man was grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident in Paola.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:45 pm in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed there was an impact between a Suzuki Swift driven by a 21-year-old from Isla, and a Peugeot Tweet driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before transferred to Mater Dei Hospital to be certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.