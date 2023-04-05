Two men charged following police sting operation into sale of stolen iPhones

Two brothers-in-law have been charged in connection with the theft and subsequent sale of several mobile phones.

Security guard Veljko Mijailovic, 39, and Bratislav Marinkovic, 41 both Serbian nationals residing at St. Paul’s Bay, were arraigned separately before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday morning.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Shamus Woods told the court how police investigating a theft of a quantity of iPhones from an Msida shop on February 28 had noted a phone similar to one of the stolen devices being offered for sale online.

The police set up a sting operation and, posing as a potential buyer, arrested the person trying to sell the device, Marinkovic. Further investigations led the police to arrest Marinkovic’s brother-in-law, Mijailovic.

Marinkovic, who was arraigned first, pleaded guilty to charges of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to imprisonment for 9 months, suspended for 18 months.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat represented Marinkovic.

His brother-in-law, Mijailovic was arraigned next, charged with having broken into and stolen the consignment of mobile phones from a retail outlet in Msida on 28 February. The theft charge was also deemed aggravated by value. He was also accused of causing damage to the shop.

Mijailovic was also accused of having forced his way into the same shop, five days before, and stealing what was described in court as a “considerable amount” of high end mobile phones, several which were subsequently sold to third parties.

Inspector Mercieca explained that the police were initially unable to track down the defendant as he had no fixed address. The defendant was unable to recall his current address when asked by the deputy registrar, in court today.

After Marinkovic was arrested on Sunday, he led the police to the defendant’s residence, claiming to have received the stolen phone from Mijailovic, to sell it.

Other mobile phones which had been reported stolen were found at Marinkovic’s house together with other phones which had been swapped for stolen devices.

Asked how was responding to the charges, Mijailovic told the court that he was unable to enter a plea today because he wasn’t feeling well, claiming that he hadn’t received medical attention. A not-guilty plea was duly recorded by the court.

No request for bail was made at this stage.

Lawyer Josette Sultana represented Mijailovic as legal aid counsel.