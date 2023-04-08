Motorist grievously injured in Ħamrun crash on Friday evening

A man was grievously injured on Friday evening in a traffic collision in Ħamrun.

Police said that at around 7.45pm it was informed of an accident at Villambrosa Street.

Preliminary investigations show that a Suzuki Alto driven by a 27-year-old man from Ħamrun and a Ford Transit driven by a 36-year-old Syrian who lives in Pieta’, crashed into each other.

An ambulance took the Suzuki driver to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.