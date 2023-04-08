menu

Motorist grievously injured in Ħamrun crash on Friday evening

Two cars crashed into each other at Villambrosa Street

luke_vella
8 April 2023, 10:30am
by Luke Vella
An ambulance took one of the drivers to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries
A man was grievously injured on Friday evening in a traffic collision in Ħamrun.

Police said that at around 7.45pm it was informed of an accident at Villambrosa Street.

Preliminary investigations show that a Suzuki Alto driven by a 27-year-old man from Ħamrun and a Ford Transit driven by a 36-year-old Syrian who lives in Pieta’, crashed into each other.

An ambulance took the Suzuki driver to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

