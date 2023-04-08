Updated | Elderly man loses his life after falling down stairs of Mellieħa residence

Updated at 5.35pm after the man died

A 62-year-old man died on Saturday after falling down the stairs of a residence in Mellieħa on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.15am at Pietru Pawl Caruana Street, whilst the man was carrying some stuff down the stairs.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from critical injuries.

The man lost his life from the injuries he sustained, later on at the hospital.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.