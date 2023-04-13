Two motorcyclists in hospital after separate traffic accidents
Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in two separate traffic accidents.
The first accident happened at 12pm along Triq tal-Barrani in Żejtun. Initial investigations suggest that there was a collision involving a Toyota IQ, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Ħal Safi, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 77-year-old man from Tarxien.
The second accident happened at 6pm along Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa. Police said a 48-year-old man from Żabbar lost control of his Triumph Speedmaster motorcycle and fell off it.
A medical team was on site to help the two victims, who were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
Their injuries are of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.