Motorcyclist critically injured after late night Birkirkara crash involving two other cars

The 29-year-old man Pakistani man who lives in Birkirkara is suffering from serious injuries

luke_vella
16 April 2023, 9:16am
by Luke Vella
The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment
A 29-year-old man BIrkirkara resident from Pakistan was critically injured late on Saturday after he was involved in a traffic accident involving two other cars.

Police said at around midnight on Saturday, it was informed of a traffic accident at Dun Karm Street in Birkirkara.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that a crash occurred between a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle, a Dacia Sandero, and a Nissan Qashqai.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

