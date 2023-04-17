menu

Man arrested in Mġarr for dangerous driving at Festa Frawli

Investigations are ongoing after a man was arrested during Mġarr’s Festa Frawli for driving dangerously along Triq Fisher

17 April 2023, 8:21am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Talk.mt
Police arrested a man on Sunday for driving dangerously along Triq Fisher, where Mġarr’s Festa Frawli was being held.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that that they received a report of a man driving dangerously at 12:30pm on Sunday.

After police came on site, the man became aggressive and police arrested him on the spot.

Reports suggest that he was drunk and had been driving towards people attending the festival.

