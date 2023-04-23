Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Friday afternoon

Two motorcyclists suffered grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the first one occurred at around noon on Friday at Għar Dalam Street in Żejtun.

It results that a crash occurred between a Toyota Auris, driven by a 70-year-old man from Ħamrun, and a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by a 36-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

The motorcyclist went to a health centre for medical assistance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The second accident occurred at around 2pm at Triq tal-Armaġġ in Imġarr.

It results that a crash occurred between a Suzuki Swift, driven by a 32-year-old man, and a Husqvarna motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old man.

Both motorists are Imġarr residents.

A medical team was called for assistance and ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations in relation to both incidents are ongoing.