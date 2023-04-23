Cyclist grievously injured, after being hit by a car in Żabbar

A 43-year-old cyclist suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 6.45am on Sunday, it was informed of an accident at Alessio Erardi Street in Żabbar.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that a 43-year-old man from Xgħajra, who was riding his bike, was involved in an accident involving a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 37-year-old man from Paola.

A medical team was called for assistance and an ambulance took the cyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.