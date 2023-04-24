Police renew appeal for information on dead diver suspected of being hit by a boat

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the death of Christian Degabriele, a diver suspected of being hit by a boat last August.

Degabriele, 35, from Għaxaq died in August 2022 when his lifeless body was recovered off St Paul’s islands in St Paul’s Bay after having been reported missing.

Police believe the diver was hit by a boat and last November had already issued a call for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it.

The fresh appeal on Monday comes more than eight months after the incident.

Degabriele was a sergeant with the Armed Forces of Malta and had been reported missing on Thursday 11 August 2022 at around 5:30pm, whilst he was diving in the area between Buġibba and St Paul’s islands. A search was conducted by the AFM and the Civil Protection Department, with the body being recovered at around 8:45am on Friday 12 August.

Degabriele was a father of a young girl.

Anyone with information on the case can speak to the police, anonymously or otherwise, by calling Police Headquarters on 21224001 / 119 or by reporting to the nearest police station.